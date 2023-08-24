Cloudy skies and rain to end the week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain 80%. Low: 60-65.

Friday: Partial sunshine. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 71-79.

Friday Night: Cloudy skies, with scattered showers. Low: 58-65.

Saturday: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 75. Low: 58.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 73. Low: 53.

Monday: Partly-to-mostly sunny skies. High: 75. Low: 60.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 73. Low: 61.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 69. Low: 52.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67. Low: 48.

Forecast Discussion:

A warm front will start to cross the region tonight, setting off showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be heavy at times, which could lead to localized issues with flash flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has the region under a marginal risk of excessive rainfall. Rainfall for most will be between .25″-.50″, although localized amounts nearing an inch can’t be ruled out.

Showers will slowly move east throughout the day Friday, but skies will remain cloudy. Temperatures will be warmer than previous days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain showers will continue Friday night, with lows in the low-60s.

A cold front will pass on Saturday, leading to more scattered showers. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Skies will begin to clear as high pressure builds in for Sunday. Upper-level flow from the northwest will make it a few degrees cooler, with highs in the low-70s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Monday will remain dry under a mix of sun and clouds, with highs approaching the mid-70s.

Another cold front will cross the region Tuesday, leading to scattered showers and highs in the low-70s. Lingering showers remain on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the upper-70s. High pressure builds back in for Thursday, but it will be a cool start to September, with highs only in the mid-60s under sunny skies.

