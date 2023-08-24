Dog Walking Forecast--Snooki
Damp and gray
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AFTERNOON: Cloudy with showers. .05-.25″ 70% High 68 (64-70) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-1.00″ (1-2″) Low 62 (58-64) Wind S 10-20 mph
With a slow moving low and associated warm front moving in, we’ll have clouds and showers today. There will
be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight. The rain could be heavy.
This unsettled weather continues into Friday. We’ll have early rain tapering to showers.
A cold front will give us some lingering showers Saturday. Quiet Sunday and Monday. Another cold front will
give us showers Tuesday and Wednesday. This will be followed by some cooler weather.
