Dog Walking Forecast--Snooki

Damp and gray
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AFTERNOON: Cloudy with showers. .05-.25″ 70% High 68 (64-70) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .25-1.00″ (1-2″) Low 62 (58-64) Wind S 10-20 mph

With a slow moving low and associated warm front moving in, we’ll have clouds and showers today. There will

be a better chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight. The rain could be heavy.

This unsettled weather continues into Friday. We’ll have early rain tapering to showers.

A cold front will give us some lingering showers Saturday. Quiet Sunday and Monday. Another cold front will

give us showers Tuesday and Wednesday. This will be followed by some cooler weather.

