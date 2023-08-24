Gov. Hochul asks President Biden for help with ‘unprecedented’ migrant influx

(MGN Online)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- With more than 100,000 asylum seekers and migrants arriving in New York State over the last year, Governor Kathy Hochul is now requesting the help of the Biden Administration.

Hochul’s office said the number of asylum seekers it managing is unprecedented.

In a letter, Hochul asked President Joe Biden to take executive action. Specifically, Hochul requested significant financial assistance as the current trajectory suggests it will cost the state an additional $4.5 billion in 2024.

Hochul said her state can not help the migrants on its own and Biden is overdue to help out.

She said also asked the federal government to expedite work authorization for asylum seekers.

“I’m ordering the Department of Labor to proactively connect asylum seekers with potential employers in anticipation of them receiving the work authorization before they are already authorized,” said Hochul. “Let’s just start focusing on that crisis as well.”

Hochul said the federal government should allow the use of federal land for temporary shelters as well as reimbursement for the cost of deploying nearly 2,000 National Guard members.

The full letter Governor Hochul sent to President Biden can be read by following this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear is seen in Westchester County, New York, as photographed in the neighborhood where a boy...
Bear attacks 7-year-old boy in his suburban New York backyard
Police identify dead husband, wife in Howard Avenue shooting
Broome County seeks to address staffing shortages by pausing civil service exam
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham speaks at a July 2023 news conference regarding the recruitment...
Binghamton Mayor Kraham testifies in case against Broome County Landlord
Broome County to host 2nd annual ‘Beach Bash’ at Cole Park

Latest News

‘USA-Ukrainian Independence Day’ declared in Broome County
Man wanted for homicide in NYC sentenced on weapons charge in Binghamton
Walton man sentenced on DWI charge
UHS adopts new mask policy