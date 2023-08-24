Gov. Hochul asks President Biden for help with ‘unprecedented’ migrant influx

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- With more than 100,000 asylum seekers and migrants arriving in New York State over the last year, Governor Kathy Hochul is now requesting the help of the Biden Administration.

Hochul’s office said the number of asylum seekers it managing is unprecedented.

In a letter, Hochul asked President Joe Biden to take executive action. Specifically, Hochul requested significant financial assistance as the current trajectory suggests it will cost the state an additional $4.5 billion in 2024.

Hochul said her state can not help the migrants on its own and Biden is overdue to help out.

She said also asked the federal government to expedite work authorization for asylum seekers.

“I’m ordering the Department of Labor to proactively connect asylum seekers with potential employers in anticipation of them receiving the work authorization before they are already authorized,” said Hochul. “Let’s just start focusing on that crisis as well.”

Hochul said the federal government should allow the use of federal land for temporary shelters as well as reimbursement for the cost of deploying nearly 2,000 National Guard members.

The full letter Governor Hochul sent to President Biden can be read by following this link.

