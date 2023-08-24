‘Gusto! Italian Festival’ returns for its 16th year

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Erin Lawlor
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- “Gusto! Italian Festival’ in Little Italy, Endicott is back on Aug. 25 for its 16th year.

Little Italy Endicott Board President Michael Romeo said he is excited to bring Gusto! back to the community. Romeo said there are tons of activities for all ages and all the Italian food you can imagine, which he said is his favorite part.

”My favorite part is always the food,” Romeo said. “So many great food vendors, so many great options. Lamb spiedies, sausage sandwiches, pasta fagioli soup and cannolis.”

He said he also enjoys the live music.

Romeo explained Gusto! as a neighborhood block party. The streets will be shut down, live music will take place, George W. Johnson Park will be open for carousel rides and many activities for community members of all ages.

“This is a taste of Little Italy,” Romeo said. “So, a taste of our Northside neighbored with our different restaurants and a lot of other fun vendors. We’ve got craft vendors, live music and it’s really a great event for families.”

Gusto! will take place on Witheral Street in Endicott, right across from George W. Johnson Park. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will run until 9 p.m. Then the night will finish off with a firework show starting around 9:15 p.m.

The streets are already being prepped and ready for this exciting Italian celebration of the end of summer.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear is seen in Westchester County, New York, as photographed in the neighborhood where a boy...
Bear attacks 7-year-old boy in his suburban New York backyard
Police identify dead husband, wife in Howard Avenue shooting
Broome County seeks to address staffing shortages by pausing civil service exam
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham speaks at a July 2023 news conference regarding the recruitment...
Binghamton Mayor Kraham testifies in case against Broome County Landlord
New York State Fair butter sculpture revealed

Latest News

Speakers August 23 included Sue Seibold-Simpson, Sharon Chesna, NYS Assemblywoman Donna...
Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network holds grand opening for Grand Avenue location
Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network holds grand opening for Grand Avenue location
2023 Preseason Playbook: Windsor Black Knights
Noah Farrelly participating in a Cross Country Race for Stony Brook University in 2018
Noah Farrelly Memorial Foundation to offer 30 scholarships to Binghamton students for fall race series