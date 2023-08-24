‘Gusto! Italian Festival’ returns for its 16th year

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- “Gusto! Italian Festival’ in Little Italy, Endicott is back on Aug. 25 for its 16th year.

Little Italy Endicott Board President Michael Romeo said he is excited to bring Gusto! back to the community. Romeo said there are tons of activities for all ages and all the Italian food you can imagine, which he said is his favorite part.

”My favorite part is always the food,” Romeo said. “So many great food vendors, so many great options. Lamb spiedies, sausage sandwiches, pasta fagioli soup and cannolis.”

He said he also enjoys the live music.

Romeo explained Gusto! as a neighborhood block party. The streets will be shut down, live music will take place, George W. Johnson Park will be open for carousel rides and many activities for community members of all ages.

“This is a taste of Little Italy,” Romeo said. “So, a taste of our Northside neighbored with our different restaurants and a lot of other fun vendors. We’ve got craft vendors, live music and it’s really a great event for families.”

Gusto! will take place on Witheral Street in Endicott, right across from George W. Johnson Park. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will run until 9 p.m. Then the night will finish off with a firework show starting around 9:15 p.m.

The streets are already being prepped and ready for this exciting Italian celebration of the end of summer.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.