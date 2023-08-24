Guthrie acheives ‘Epic Gold Stars Level 10′ for 4th year in a row

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Guthrie Clinic achieved “Epic Gold Stars Level 10″ for a fourth consecutive year.

The Epic Stars Program measures organizations in focus areas such as patient experience, clinical quality and safety, population health management, physician productivity, nursing productivity and value from date.

The achievement was given in recognition of the healthcare system’s use of the many functions the electronic medical-record system software offers.

“We’re one of five organizations that have gotten it four years in a row it also aligns with another program that we do which is honor roll that actually gives us a financial relief from epic this last year we achieved I think $330,000 dollars,” said Chief Digital Officer of Guthrie Terri Couts.

This recognition is the highest level that can be achieved and places Guthrie among an elite group of fewer than 20 organizations to receive this distinction.

