Here’s what you can expect at the nearly $6M renovated Red Roof Inn in Norwich

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- A nearly $6 million renovation is taking place at the Red Roof Inn in Norwich.

General Manager Dana Gross noted all 85 rooms have been renovated. The inn is now renovating the pool area, fitness center and ballroom.

“The building was built in 1972 and I believe pretty much everything was still originally from 1972,” said Gross. “It was definitely in need of a renovation.”

Gross has been working at the inn for about 17 years, well before it was known as “Red Roof Inn.”

“I started as a waitress in the restaurant and within a year and a half I became general manager,” Gross said. “We were known as Howard Johnson’s at first.”

Gross said in 2019, the building rebranded to the Red Roof franchise and began renovations. Gross noted the COVID-19 Pandemic slowed down the renovation process, but progress has been made since then.

“Everybody is just amazed at how well everything has come out and how beautiful things are,” said Gross. “Everything from top to bottom is brand new.”

The goal is to wrap up renovations by the end of the year. Gross said she is excited to share the renovations with the community.

“It’s like my second home,” Gross said. “This has been a long time coming for the Town of Norwich, for the employees and the community.”

