Man wanted for homicide in NYC sentenced on weapons charge in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man wanted in Brooklyn for homicide on a weapons charge.

The office said Taykwann J. Browne, 26, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony. He admitted that on Jan. 18, 2023, in illegally had a 9mm pistol in Binghamton.

Local law enforcement agencies were assisting New York State parole and found Browne who had absconded from supervision and had an active homicide warrant from New York City.

Browne was driving a Ford Fusion in Binghamton’s East Side when police tried to pull him over. He drove off and led police on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the area of Eldredge Street and Brandywine Avenue. He then fled on foot.

He was taken into custody a short time later by police. A loaded 9mm pistol was found by a K9 in the area where he had fled. The district attorney’s office noted that drugs were also recovered.

Browne was on parole for a 2015 robbery conviction in Brooklyn and is facing murder charges in New York City, the office said.

“We thank law enforcement for tracking down this violent repeat offender,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Defendant Browne was originally to receive seven years incarceration but picked up additional charges while out of custody that added time to his sentence.”

