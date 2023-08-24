Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network holds grand opening for Grand Avenue location

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - A new chapter began August 23 for Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network.

Over in Johnson City at 346 Grand Ave., a grand opening celebration offered a first-hand look at the multiple floors to carry out the non-profit’s mission.

To mark the occasion, a ribbon-cutting event with officials, guided tours and drinks were provided to guests.

“As of November of last year when the board authorized the decision to make this purchase, we did try to move pretty quickly,” said Executive Director Sharon Chesna of Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network. “We had a lot of delays in the closing of it. I want to say that on May 26 we closed on the building and now here, we are less than three months later, all the renovations have been done.”

State Senator Lea Webb, who was once an intern and employee of the non-profit, thanked attendees for supporting the growth of this vital community partner.

“They really are on the front lines as it pertains to expanding access to not only maternal care, reproductive needs, healthcare and support for our youth and their families,” said Webb.

County Executive Jason Garnar mentioned every legislator supported the project. During his comments, he thanked the county legislature and Chairman Dan Reynolds.

Another person in attendance was Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo. During a conversation with 12 News, she approved of the final product.

“To see them grow in this way, to be in this fabulous new large facility that so many people helped to work on is really very special,” said Lupardo.

The new facility has multiple floors and is home to a Pal Center, front space area, clothing closet, mother’s resource room, administrative offices and more.

During the press conference, there were two check presentations, both of $200,000, given to the non-profit.

