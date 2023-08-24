Noah Farrelly Memorial Foundation to offer 30 scholarships to Binghamton students for fall race series

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Since losing her son Noah, a cross-country athlete who was tragically killed while out for a training run in 2018, Bridgette Farrelly-Hess started a memorial fund in his name offering support and programs for local runners.

The organization’s most recent initiative is working with the Healthy Kids Running Series to help introduce youth to the sport of running.

The foundation will be offering 30 scholarships to students in the Binghamton City School District to participate in the fall series as no cause.

Farrelly-Hess said the goal of the scholarships is to make sure there is no barrier for any student regardless of their economic situation, providing access to what can be a lifelong sport.

“It builds their cardiovascular endurance and both their physical strength and mental strength,” said Farrelly-Hess. “It’s good training for really any sport and it’s a sport they can participate in for their entire life.”

For kids aged two to 14, the series provides an introduction to competitive running designed to make them fall in love with the sport.

The kids get a t-shirt, they wear a bib and at the completion of the series they earn a medal,” said Farrelly-Hess. “They have an opportunity to earn a trophy based on scoring as well.”

Healthy Kids Running Series will also be offering a variety of other scholarships to students regardless of their school district.

The fall race series will begin on Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Otsiningo Park North.

It will run every Sunday at the same time until Oct. 22.

On Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. a “Try It” event will be held where young runners can race free of cost.

For more information on the scholarships available visit the Noah Farrelly Foundation’s website or Healthy Kids Running Series on Facebook.

