UHS adopts new mask policy

(MGN Online)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- UHS, or United Health Services, is requiring all guests and patients to wear a mask again.

The organization said it’s requiring mask-wearing because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The move comes as a reminder that the pandemic has yet to be officially declared over by the World Health Organization, which initially labeled the fast-moving virus as a pandemic in March 2020.

The measure affects UHS Wilson Medical Center, UHS Binghamton General Hospital, UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital and UHS Delaware Valley Hospital. You will need to wear a mask in all common spaces but masks are optional in non-clinical facing facilities where there is no patient facing.

On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, or CDC, suggested that high-risk individuals should wear a mask due to an uptick in COVID hospitalizations.

Yet, as of Aug. 12, the CDC reported Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties all have a low level of COVID-related hospital admissions. In New York State, only Albany and Rensselaer counties have a medium level.

There is no county in the country that is facing a high level as of Aug. 12.

More information about UHS’s policy can be found by following this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bear is seen in Westchester County, New York, as photographed in the neighborhood where a boy...
Bear attacks 7-year-old boy in his suburban New York backyard
Police identify dead husband, wife in Howard Avenue shooting
Broome County seeks to address staffing shortages by pausing civil service exam
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham speaks at a July 2023 news conference regarding the recruitment...
Binghamton Mayor Kraham testifies in case against Broome County Landlord
Broome County to host 2nd annual ‘Beach Bash’ at Cole Park

Latest News

Rep. Molinaro announces funding for Binghamton, Cornell universities for mental health research
$6 million awarded to Broome County lead paint hazards
Healthcare providers offer ‘Vaccines For Children’ program to provide free vaccines for those eligible
Truth Pharm places Narcan at ‘Blessing Boxes’ in areas where substance abuse may be high