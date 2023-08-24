‘USA-Ukrainian Independence Day’ declared in Broome County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thursday is Ukrainian Independence Day.

In Binghamton, the community gathered at Binghamton City Hall to honor the holiday. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham presented a proclamation declaring Thursday as USA-Ukranian Independence Day in Broome County.

“The Ukranian People have been fighting courageously after a large-scale invasion of their country,” Kraham said, referring to Russia’s attack on the country in 2022. “This war has destroyed Ukranian communities, torn families apart and displaced millions of people.”

The mayor noted that the war has seen hundreds of thousands of casualties since Russia launched an invasion of the country.

Yet, Kraham invited children to help him raise the Ukrainian flag as the Ukranian anthem played and said the city was lucky to have a robust and vibrant Ukrainian community.

