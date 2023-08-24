Walton man sentenced on DWI charge

(Delaware County District Attorney's Office)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea and sentencing of a man involved in a DWI case.

The district attorney’s office said Danton Schriber, 73, of Walton, NY, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Shortly afterward, he received a sentencing that included the revocation of his license for six months, a fine and surcharge and was ordered to install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle.

On May 12, Schriber was pulled over after a New York State Trooper observed several traffic violations. The trooper detected an odor of alcohol along with other signs of intoxication.

The trooper ran a field sobriety test and a chemical analysis of his blood which revealed a BAC of .15%. The legal limit in New York State is .08%. He was then arrested.

The DA’s office noted that Schirber will be required to enroll in the Impaired Driving Program and the Victim Impact Panel.

