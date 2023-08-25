Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’

Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland Park, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carlos Santana is apologizing for comments that weren’t so “smooth.”

The apology comes after a video of the musician making anti-transgender comments during a concert in New Jersey in July resurfaced recently on social media.

He said, in part, that “a woman is a woman, and a man is a man – that’s it.”

On Thursday, he posted a public apology on his Facebook page and said his comments were insensitive.

He wrote, “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

Santana said he realizes his comments hurt people and that was not his intent, and he sincerely apologizes to the transgender community and everyone he offended.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Would-be burglar shot by homeowner; 2 charged with attempted murder
A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say
UHS adopts new mask policy
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Walton man sentenced on DWI charge

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. Auto...
Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detroit companies
Organizers launch ‘Keep LUMA Free’ campaign to encourage community support
Vice President Kamala Harris is presented with a Las Vegas Aces jersey by Aces' A'ja Wilson,...
Harris praises 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces for ‘grit and determination’ on and off court
Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans
Police arrest North Carolina fugitive at Binghamton address