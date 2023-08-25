The Discovery Center holds annual ‘Truck Day Event’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Discovery Center is holding its 20th annual “Truck Day” on Aug. 26.

Dump trucks, fire trucks, ambulances and 35 more vehicles will line The Discovery Center parking lot. Children will get to climb inside and explore these big trucks they may see every day.

For the first year, the “smoke truck” will be in attendance. The smoke truck is a vehicle where children will get to go inside and learn what to do in case their house is on fire.

Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko said this is her favorite event of the year for many reasons, but one stands out the most.

“It is the best day because there are more smiles on people’s faces than any other event that we have,” Dutko said.

She said this is a great opportunity to meet all of the drivers of the vehicles and learn about different careers. She explained it is a family fun event that the staff and truck drivers are very excited about.

This event will be rain or shine. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and afterward Dutko suggests going inside and having the children play in their themed areas or check out their story garden.

This event is free with admission into the center.

