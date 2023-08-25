Downtown Binghamton restaurant announcements spark business renaissance

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - In recent months, three business owners have announced endeavors to open independent restaurants in the City of Binghamton. A lot of preparation has to happen before doors open for Iron Agave, Courtside Bar & Grill and Stadium 138. However, the conversations are generating a lot of excitement right now.

“I always brag that there are no chain restaurants in downtown Binghamton, they’re all locally owned,” said Visit Binghamton Director Judi Hess. “It’s so awesome that you really get the taste of Broome County.”

That dining tradition will continue as all owners have a direct connection with Broome County.

“All have very interesting concepts,” said City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham. “There’s something new to downtown Binghamton and are going to bring in visitors not just from the city, but from our region.”

When businesses join the downtown lineup and see success, Mayor Kraham said existing owners don’t believe it’s competition. Rather, any new option complements what’s happening.

“We want to have a situation downtown where families, people that are going out to dinner, out for some drinks come downtown, park once and hit multiple stops,” said Mayor Kraham.

While an influx of downtown options adds to the destination aspect, a lively scene helps with beautification efforts.

“Vacant storefronts downtown aren’t good for the economy, vacant land downtown isn’t good for the economy,” said Mayor Kraham. “These projects are reactivating some really key parts of our downtown streetscape that have long been vacant.”

When Hess was asked to reflect on a similar time downtown with multiple announcements in a short time, she said possibly not since the Downtown Center was announced many years ago.

