Flash Back Friday: Abuse & Rape Crisis Center and I Can Ride

(WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

On Friday, Around the Tiers spoke with Abuse & Rape Crisis Center in Bradford County, Pa. and Stabe Movement and I Can Ride to see how the organizations have been helped by Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.