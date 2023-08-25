Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hyundai is recalling nearly 40,000 vehicles because of a software error that can cause the car to accelerate after the brake pedal is released.

The recall covers certain Hyundai Elantra HEV vehicles made from 2021 to 2023.

Hyundai said it will mail notification letters out by Oct. 17.

You can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to see if your car is impacted.

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say
UHS adopts new mask policy
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Walton man sentenced on DWI charge
Binghamton residents facing rat issue believe problem stems from condemned property

Latest News

New year, old challenges as teachers go back to work
Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most and he’s prone to bruising and injury.
2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital
Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans
Doctors said Ace’s connective tissues are weaker than most and he’s prone to bruising and injury.
2-year-old boy goes home for first time after spending 809 days in the hospital
FILE - Officers found five dead family members at the Uniontown, Ohio, residence.
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Ohio police say