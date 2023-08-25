Johnson City Middle School Principal accused of sexual misconduct resigns

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City Middle School Principal Daniel Erickson has stepped down from his position following accusations of sexual misconduct against a Johnson City City High School Student.

The Johnson City School District notified district families on Aug. 22 about his resignation. Erickson was arrested on July 7 and charged with luring a child in the third degree; a felony and the misdemeanor of attempted rape after an investigation revealed suspicious behavior involving a minor.

In a letter, Johnson City Superintendent Eric Race said Erickson is no longer in his role and has resigned from the school district. During their transitional period, the district has hired Steven Deinhardt as their interim Middle School Principal.

In that letter, Race said student safety is the district’s top priority.

“We understand the concerns and questions that have surfaced from this situation, and we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students remains our utmost priority,” Race said. “The actions of any one individual do not define our school, its staff, or its students.”

The full letter can be read by following this link.

