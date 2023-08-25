Johnson City Middle School Principal accused of sexual misconduct resigns

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City Middle School Principal Daniel Erickson has stepped down from his position following accusations of sexual misconduct against a Johnson City City High School Student.

The Johnson City School District notified district families on Aug. 22 about his resignation. Erickson was arrested on July 7 and charged with luring a child in the third degree; a felony and the misdemeanor of attempted rape after an investigation revealed suspicious behavior involving a minor.

In a letter, Johnson City Superintendent Eric Race said Erickson is no longer in his role and has resigned from the school district. During their transitional period, the district has hired Steven Deinhardt as their interim Middle School Principal.

In that letter, Race said student safety is the district’s top priority.

“We understand the concerns and questions that have surfaced from this situation, and we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students remains our utmost priority,” Race said. “The actions of any one individual do not define our school, its staff, or its students.”

The full letter can be read by following this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say
UHS adopts new mask policy
Walton man sentenced on DWI charge
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Binghamton residents facing rat issue believe problem stems from condemned property

Latest News

The ambulance display in The Discovery Center.
The Discovery Center holds annual ‘Truck Day Event’
Downtown Binghamton Aug 24, 2023
Downtown Binghamton restaurant announcements spark business renaissance
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Downtown Binghamton restaurant announcements spark business renaissance
2023 Preseason Playbook: Maine-Endwell Spartans