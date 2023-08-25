Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023
(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of Aug. 28. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Culvert pipe replacement on Smith Hill Road, Stateline Road, Stratmill Road and Trim Street
  • Culvert replacement continues on Pagebrook Road (Road closed in area of Box #690)
  • Paving on Maple Street and Twist Run Road
  • Blacktop patching on Hardie Road and North Sanford Road
  • Surface treatments on Brady Hill Road, Edson Road, Ouaquaga Road and Saddlemire Road
  • Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Ballyhack Road, East Main Road, Edson Road, Loughlin Road, Old Route 17 and Pierce Creek Road
  • Sign repairs and painting on various county roads
  • Mowing right of way on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

