Organizers launch ‘Keep LUMA Free’ campaign to encourage community support

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- LUMA Festival is quickly approaching and event organizers and entering the final stretch of their 2023 Kickstarter campaign.

They have raised $25,000 but they still need to fundraise $15,000 by next week in order to receive $40,000 for next year’s festival. LUMA’s organizers are launching a “Keep LUMA Free” campaign to foster broader community support in the final days of the year’s Kickstarter effort.

“If you care about the project, we really need people to help fund it,” said LUMA Co-Founder Joshua Bernard. “This is incredibly important because one of the reasons we get the sponsors we get is because they look at the Kickstarter and see that the community supports it and even if you’re putting in $5, they see that the community supports this and that you care enough about LUMA so some corporate sponsor should care about LUMA.”

If you would like to support LUMA, follow this link.

