Organizers launch ‘Keep LUMA Free’ campaign to encourage community support

Luma
Luma(WBNG)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- LUMA Festival is quickly approaching and event organizers and entering the final stretch of their 2023 Kickstarter campaign.

They have raised $25,000 but they still need to fundraise $15,000 by next week in order to receive $40,000 for next year’s festival. LUMA’s organizers are launching a “Keep LUMA Free” campaign to foster broader community support in the final days of the year’s Kickstarter effort.

“If you care about the project, we really need people to help fund it,” said LUMA Co-Founder Joshua Bernard. “This is incredibly important because one of the reasons we get the sponsors we get is because they look at the Kickstarter and see that the community supports it and even if you’re putting in $5, they see that the community supports this and that you care enough about LUMA so some corporate sponsor should care about LUMA.”

If you would like to support LUMA, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Virginia mother faces several charges after police say she drove into a pond with her kids in...
Mom drives car into pond, leaves 3 boys in submerged vehicle, police say
UHS adopts new mask policy
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Walton man sentenced on DWI charge
Binghamton residents facing rat issue believe problem stems from condemned property

Latest News

Police arrest North Carolina fugitive at Binghamton address
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
Johnson City Middle School Principal accused of sexual misconduct resigns
Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans
Would-be burglar shot by homeowner; 2 charged with attempted murder