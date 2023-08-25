Police arrest North Carolina fugitive at Binghamton address

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department announced the arrest of a fugitive from North Carolina Friday.

The department said on Friday, at 8 a.m., members of the US Marshal’s Binghamton Division of the New York & New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Ismael Sanchez, 22, of Rockingham, NC.

He was wanted by authorities in North Carolina on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Sanchez was taken into custody after the Binghamton Metro SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a Wilson Street address.

He was taken to the Binghamton Police Department and arraigned as a fugitive from justice and remanded to the Broome County Jail pending extradition to North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.