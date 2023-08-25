Showers remain for start of weekend

Today: Partial sunshine. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 72-80.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with scattered showers. Low: 57-66.

Saturday: Cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 75. Low: 58.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 73. Low: 56.

Monday: Partly-to-mostly sunny skies. High: 74. Low: 60.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 73. Low: 61.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 70. Low: 52.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 67. Low: 48.

Forecast Discussion:

Showers will slowly move east throughout the day, but skies will remain cloudy. Temperatures will be warmer than previous days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Rain will taper as we head into tonight, with lows in the low-60s.

A cold front will pass on Saturday, leading to more scattered showers. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Skies will begin to clear as high pressure builds in for Sunday. Upper-level flow from the northwest will make it a few degrees cooler, with highs in the low-70s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies. Monday will remain dry under a mix of sun and clouds, with highs approaching the mid-70s, with a slight chance of showers..

Another cold front will cross the region Tuesday, leading to scattered showers and highs in the low-70s. Lingering showers remain on Wednesday, with highs only reaching the low-70s. High pressure builds back in for Thursday, but it will be a cool start to September, with highs only in the mid-60s under sunny skies.

