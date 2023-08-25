Weekend weather: showers or no?

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy with some areas of fog. Low: 59-65

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of a few isolated showers and maybe a rumble. High: 73-78

Saturday Night: Variable clouds with areas of fog. Low: 55-61

Forecast Discussion:

A weak cold front sliding through the area tonight will keep a few showers in the forecast. It remains muggy and lows only drop into the 60s.

Saturday brings a lot of dry time! Clouds and sun could allow a shower or two to develop but most of the day should be dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday looks quiet, too, with highs around 70 under partly cloudy conditions.

A few weak disturbances could bring occasional, scattered showers Tuesday through Thursday. The upper-level trough responsible for the disturbances will be a very good thing as it will keep the hurricane/tropical storm in the western Atlantic away from the East Coast as it drifts north of Bermuda.

Thursday and next Friday bring sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.