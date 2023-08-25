Would-be burglar shot by homeowner; 2 charged with attempted murder

MAINE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said a homeowner defended his house from two would-be burglars this week.

According to a news release, two Binghamton residents, Jayvon Phillip; 21 and Rozlyn Warthen; 31, have been charged with attempted murder and attempted burglary after a botched home invasion on Bradley Creek Road in the Town of Maine on Aug. 23.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to the location and determined that a masked suspect had tried to get into the home unlawfully and pointed a gun at the homeowner.

According to the office, the homeowner exchanged gunfire in front of his home with the suspect. Two shots were fired by the homeowner and eight were fired by the suspect. Eventually, the suspect fled the area before deputies arrived.

Detectives responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. The detectives believed that the suspect sustained a gunshot wound during the shootout. The homeowner was not injured. The sheriff’s office said the homeowner was in his legal right to defend himself and his home.

Authorities said the incident was not a random attack and the homeowner was specifically targeted.

An investigation determined that Phillip and Warthen went to the home armed with illegal handguns in an attempt to burglarize the home. Phillips sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and is being treated at a hospital. Information about his condition was not released.

Phillip and Warthen were charged with the following:

Attempted murder in the second degree, criminal liability for the conduct of another, a class B felony

Attempted burglary in the first degree, a class B felony

Criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, a class B felony

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 607-778-1196.

