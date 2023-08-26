2023 Preseason Playbook: Chenango Forks Blue Devils

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - 2022 was a successful season for the Chenango Forks Blue Devils, they finished the regular season 8-1 and made it to the Class C Section 4 title game. But 2023 is going to look very different for Forks, as they lost a host of seniors who had a significant impact on last year’s success. So this year’s squad is much younger, with more underclassmen having to step up into starting roles.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work in the summer,” said tight end/linebacker Walker Paske. “I’m looking forward to this. We got a lot of new guys, young guys, so that means new experiences. It’s gonna be good.”

The team isn’t completely made up of newcomers though, there’s still a solid group of seniors who know what it’s like to win under the lights, and those leaders are showing the young guns how to play Chenango Forks football.

“They’re gonna work hard. All summer long it’s been that way,” head coach Dave Hogan said. “They lead by example. If people are slacking off they encourage them in a positive way. And the more positive they are and the more they lead by example, the better off we’re going to be.”

“I think whenever I work hard, they see that and they want to go along with me,” said senior lineman Dustin Jump. “So I feel like if I bring hard work to the table, they will too. I feel like that’s my role here. And I need them to bring themselves. I need them here. That’s all I need.”

Hard work is a consistent mentality throughout this team. And they’re expecting to have a strong offense just like years past. With a solid group of running backs, and an offensive line that’s determined to create some running room.

“I think it’s gonna be by committee a little bit, that’s the way I anticipate it. Maybe four or five guys instead of one or two,” said Hogan. “But we’re still confident, we still feel pretty good about those kids.”

“They gotta just trust us, and we gotta trust them. that’s pretty much it,” Jump added. “We gotta do our job, they gotta do theirs. As long as we all do our jobs, we’ll get stuff done.

Make no mistake, this is still Forks. The expectations are high for this squad. They want to keep their winning ways going in 2023.

“We just gotta get better every week, we gotta continue to improve every week and I think we can accomplish our goal: to become state champions,” said Paske.

In two weeks, the new-look Blue Devils will take the field, and put their training to the test against the Windsor Black Knights.

