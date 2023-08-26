Chenango County hosts first-ever Pride festival

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Pride Alliance hosted the first-ever Chenango County Pride Festival on Saturday.

The event featured entertainment throughout the day as well as vendors selling different kinds of Pride merchandise.

“Never would I have guessed that we would have an event like this in our community,” said Chenango County Pride Alliance Board Member Joe Saam. “It’s been great with all the outpouring of acceptance and love from local vendors and from the sponsors to be able to bring this event together.”

The Pride Alliance came together in January and has been planning this event ever since. Executive Director Roland Shea said he realized there was a need for a local pride festival that community members could easily access and feel at home in.

“Some of our Chenango County residents don’t have that ability to go to the larger cities,” said Shea. “So by having it locally, they can get rides to the festival grounds, show their pride and be happy for the day.”

The festival was a celebration of identity and love for the LGBTQ+ community in Chenango County.

“It should be safe for LGBTQ+ people to be their true and authentic selves,” said Saam. “We look forward to making sure that happens within Chenango County.”

