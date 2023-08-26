Contribution gives millions to Binghamton University for faculty research

VESTAL (WBNG) - A contribution worth millions has been announced for Binghamton University. Thanks to the S.H. Ho Foundation, the institution is the recipient of $5.6 million for faculty research.

“Research that really will change the way that we understand and respond to disease, health challenges, etc.,” Binghamton University Provost Donald Hall.

When it comes to the pair, Martha Ho is no stranger to the BU community as she is a 1978 graduate of Harpur College of Arts and Sciences and studied Economics.

“They’ve always expressed a real interest in the intersection of health sciences and technology,” said Hall. “They were talking about making an annual gift to us, a generous gift of a couple of hundred thousand dollars to help us support innovative research ideas.”

The talks come at a time when New York State has recently established an opportunity where, if a donor establishes an endowment, the state will then match that endowment by 50 percent.

“We said a $5 million gift at this moment would allow the state to increase that an extra $2.5 million. They jumped at the opportunity,” said Hall.

Now over years to come, proposals for faculty research will have to be pitched to a committee to get a slice of the money, which could be up to $200,000 per faculty member.

“We’re looking for big, you know, changing grants that will really revolutionize science research and health research,” said Hall. “It will be an annual competition.”

Hall said they will support anything from $50,000 grants up to a full $200,000 grant. The first round for proposals will start this fall with decisions made early in 2024.

According to Hall, this announcement will continue to keep BU on the map when it comes to research opportunities.

“In terms of growing its research impact as well as its research profile,” said Hall.

Collectively, this means over $8 million is coming to the university from the foundation and the state. Hall said the match from the state will probably allow them to do different types of research grants as well, but that will come in over time.

