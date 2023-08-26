A couple of evening showers

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 0-.05″ 20% Low 56 (52-58) Wind N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 (70-76) Wind N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 52 (48-54) Wind N becoming E 3-8 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 30% High 74 Low 58

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 74 Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 68 Low 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 52

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 60

A weakening cold front will give us a very slight chance of showers tonight.

High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies Sunday.

Winds will turn southerly and we will have showers and thunderstorms Monday. Some

of these linger Tuesday and early Wednesday.

This will be followed by some cooler, but quiet weather Thursday and Friday.

Back to late Summer heat on Saturday with highs approaching 80.

