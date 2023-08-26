A couple of evening showers
A nice end to the weekend
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 0-.05″ 20% Low 56 (52-58) Wind N 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 74 (70-76) Wind N 5-10 mph
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 52 (48-54) Wind N becoming E 3-8 mph
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 30% High 74 Low 58
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 74 Low 58
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 30% High 68 Low 50
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 50
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 52
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 Low 60
A weakening cold front will give us a very slight chance of showers tonight.
High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies Sunday.
Winds will turn southerly and we will have showers and thunderstorms Monday. Some
of these linger Tuesday and early Wednesday.
This will be followed by some cooler, but quiet weather Thursday and Friday.
Back to late Summer heat on Saturday with highs approaching 80.
