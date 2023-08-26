Don’t kiss your turtles! CDC warns it could give you salmonella

By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the public last week about potential cases of salmonella found in turtles and other reptiles.

The CDC said to avoid kissing or snuggling with turtles and to not purchase them as pets for children younger than five.

At least 26 people have fallen ill and there have been cases in 11 states, including New York and Pennsylvania.

Here in the Southern Tier, officials at the Chenango County Health Department are giving more advice on how to best handle small turtles.

“I recommend when you’re going to clean their tanks do it in a designated location,” said Director of Patient Services Heather Miller. “Make it a location where you are not preparing food or have any of your items where they could get contaminated.”

Miller said the most common signs of salmonella are diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. She said to immediately contact your primary care provider if your symptoms get worse

