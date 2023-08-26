Oxford Fire Department receives more than $95,000 in federal funding to improve safety equipment

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- The Oxford Fire Department received $95,238 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) firefighter safety grants last Friday.

Fire Chief Ronald Martin noted this grant will help fund new safety equipment which is crucial for keeping firefighters healthy.

“This grant is going to be used for exhaust capture and removal system throughout the station,” said Martin. “It captures the diesel exhaust fumes from all of our fire trucks and reduces or carcinogen rates.”

Martin said the station currently does not have exhaust capture in place. Having this new equipment will prevent long-term illness for firefighters.

“Firefighters have a 9% greater chance of developing cancers and a 14% greater chance of dying from cancers,” said Martin. “So anything we can do to mitigate those numbers, we will try to do.”

FEMA’s “Assistance to Firefighters Grants” was developed in 2001 to meet the needs of fire departments and emergency medical services units for training, resources and equipment.

The Oxford Fire Department has received grants from FEMA in the past. However, Martin said the future of receiving more funding could be uncertain.

“I was talking to Sen. Schumer and one of the things that he brought up is that this grant program may be in jeopardy,” said Martin. “We’ve put about a million dollars worth of grant money into our department. If we didn’t have that, we’d be in a world of hurt.”

Martin is a generational firefighter, meaning his father was one as well. He said the Oxford Fire Department is extremely important to him and these grants help amplify the department’s main mission: Protecting the community.

“For me personally, it’s a way to help my community,” said Martin. “I’ve been a police officer and a dispatcher, so I’m all about emergency services. It’s truly what I love to do as well as anybody else who wears the same shoes in this department.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.