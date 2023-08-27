2023 Preseason Playbook: Susquehanna Valley Sabers

CONKLIN, N.Y. (WBNG) - In Section 4, Class C is poised to be one of the toughest classes from top to bottom in 2023. Six teams all could make a push toward a Section title, and Susquehanna Valley is working to become that champion when the dust settles at the end of the year.

“They know its a tough section. In Class C right here we have a state champion every year it seems,’ said head coach Mike Ford. “So I don’t think they need any extra motivation. They know they’ve got to be working hard because everyone else in the division is doing the same thing.”

After a winning season last year, the Sabers are looking to build off of the lessons they learned last year and turn it into even more wins this time around.

“We know what’s gonna win games now. We know what it’s like to play in sectionals. We know what it’s like to play under the bright lights,” said senior QB Luke Kariam. “We know how it feels to have a bit of a disappointing end. So we’re taking all of that and trying to make ourselves better for this year.”

“I think we try to tell them it’s game by game, week by week,” Ford said. “Every single game matters for where you’re going to land in the playoffs, if you’re gonna make the playoffs. So every game is important, and understanding that if you want to get back there then you have to take it seriously.”

Susquehanna Valley knows they’ve got a tough road ahead, but they’ve been playing together for years, and the team is sticking together to grind out these practices before the season gets underway.

“Over the offseason we’ve been trying to keep everybody in the weight room, trying to build that bond so we have a good team this year,” said senior lineman Brayden Phillips. “And through all these practices we’ve been trying to stay together, trying to get that chemistry back.”

And of course, those Class C games are circled on SV’s calendar.

“We’re gonna take those weeks especially hard,” Kariam said. “Study up on film, get ready tio see all the things they’re going to do. At practice, push our guys a little extra, and just be ready for those big games.”

The Sabers will get things started with a test against Class B’s Johnson City, which should prepare them for a tough division schedule later on down the road.

