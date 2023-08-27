Binghamton volleyball beats Duquesne and Saint Peters to complete sweep of Bearcat Classic

By Jackson Neill
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University volleyball team beat Duquesne and Saint Peter’s on Saturday to complete a three-game sweep of the Bearcat Classic.

BU started strong against the Dukes, taking the first set 25-16 and then the second 25-23. Duquesne then battled back to win the third set 25-22, but the Bearcats escaped with a narrow 26-24 decision in the fourth to win the match 3-1.

Then, in their second match of the day, Binghamton dominated from the very start, winning three straight sets, 25-13, 25-13, and then 25-10.

On Friday, the Bearcats beat Merrimack 3-0, so with the wins today, Binghamton begins the season undefeated with a 3-0 record.

Next up, the Bearcats will take on Montana in the Buffalo Invite Tournament on Thursday at 2 p.m.

