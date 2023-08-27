Cloudy with a few showers Monday

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 48-55.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and a rumble of thunder. Chance of rain 30%. High: 66-74.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 56-63.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 76. Low: 58.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 69. Low: 52.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 70. Low: 51.

Friday: Sunny and warmer. High: 77. Low: 54.

(WBNG)

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 80. Low: 61.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 79. Low: 62.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a quiet night, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the low-50s.

Monday will be cloudy skies, with the chances of a few isolated showers popping up. Highs will be in the low-70s, although some spots may not climb out of the 60s. Clouds will linger Monday night, with lows falling near 60.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking a bit unsettled, as an upper-level disturbance pushes overhead. In addition to that, a cold front will move through the area as well. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s with scattered showers throughout. Wednesday will be cooler under mostly cloudy skies, with isolated showers. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The middle-to-end of the week is looking quiet with gradually warming temperatures. High pressure builds in for Thursday, allowing for sunny skies. Temperatures will still be on the cool side, with highs nearing 70. Temperatures will warm-up for Friday, as flow will shift to the south. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 70s, with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend is looking nice and seasonable, with both Saturday and Sunday seeing highs in the upper-70s to near 80 under a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.