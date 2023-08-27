Third annual ‘Polka Fest’ unites community through music and dance

Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra Band performing at Polka Fest
Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra Band performing at Polka Fest(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Community members came out in full force to enjoy another year of “Polka Fest” at Otsiningo Park.

The festival featured a live performance by Grammy Award-Winner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra Band. Sturr is originally from Florida, New York, and fell in love with Polka music after being exposed to it for all his life.

“All the dances and events were all by Polka bands,” said Sturr. “I just fell in love with the music and I thought someday I am gonna have my own orchestra and that’s what I did. I started my band when I was 11-years-old and I’ve had a band ever since.”

The event brings a sense of nostalgia to the community.

“This festival brings people right back to where grandma was cooking in the kitchen and the Polkas were on and she was singing and dancing,” said 106.7 FM Sunday Morning Polka Time host Barb Mack. “And that’s why we do what we do.”

The festival will return next year, with lots more Polka tunes, traditional food and Polka dancing.

