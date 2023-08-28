2023 Preseason Playbook: Delaware Academy Bulldogs

DELHI, N.Y. (WBNG) - “We got a lot of holes to fill.”

The Delhi Bulldogs had a big season last year. The team went 8-2 and reached the Section 4 Class D championship game, but that team isn’t back as they graduated 11 seniors.

“We got four starters back on offense and four starters back on defense. On defense, we lost our four D-linemen and our three linebackers. On offense, we lost four offensive linemen, our quarterback, our fullback, and our tailback,” said Delhi head coach Phil Neumann

The team isn’t entirely new, though. The Bulldogs have a group of five senior captains who are making sure this squad doesn’t miss a step.

“Our five seniors, our five captains, have been at almost every workout this summer. They recruited some of these kids. They’re calling these kids to tell them we got workouts during the summer. They’ve been great leaders and they’re doing a great job supporting the younger kids,” added Neumann.

“I’ve been playing with these guys my whole life so it’s natural at this point. It’s like second nature,” said Delhi senior wide receiver/defensive back Noah Dungan.

One of those captains is Sam Davis, who’s taking over as the lead fullback on offense and an inside linebacker on defense. He used the summer to get ready for those new roles

“It feels great being a lot stronger. It just helps you mentally and physically. You feel like a different person when you can squat more and bench more. You just feel faster,” said Davis.

Not only have these seniors led the players on the roster, but they’ve helped add some new faces. the Bulldogs only had 18 players initially sign up. Now, they’re pushing 30 after some recruiting.

“Just walking through the hallways in school and asking everyone to play. We need as many people as we can, it takes everyone to win a football game,” explained Dungan.

This new-look roster is a little different from the normal power-running style of the Bulldogs as they’ll be harder to keep up with.

“We got a lot of speed at every position. Quarterback is fast, running backs are fast, wide receivers are fast. I think everyone’s ready to go. Everyone’s been working hard,” said Davis.

It’s a fresh start for Delhi and their players are up to speed.

