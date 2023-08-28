7 Brew Coffee officially opens in Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Broome County’s all-new coffee drive-thru has officially opened its doors.

On Monday, Vestal’s 7 Brew Coffee held its grand opening, offering a unique drink experience not seen in the Southern Tier.

Local Franchise Operator Keli Oven is excited to be opening the first 7 Brew in New York State and bringing a one-of-a-kind coffee experience to the community.

The new store is only a drive-thru and walk-up experience. It offers a two-lane drive-thru that can cue up to nearly 20 cars.

“7 brew is a unique, wonderful experience,” Oven said. “We are revolutionizing the coffee industry and how everyone is receiving their jolt of energy.”

The shop offers a wide range of drinks, including coffee, tea, lemonade, matcha, smoothies, shakes, fizzes, cocoa and energy drinks.

Oven says the 7 Brew brand is not about selling coffee, but selling an experience.

7 Brew is located at 100 Plaza Dr. in Vestal and is open Monday through Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.