Binghamton man sentenced to prison after jury finds him guilty of felony weapon, tampering charges

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man was sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty of felony weapon and tampering charges.

In Broome County Court, Craig D. Sanders, 27, was sentenced to five years in prison plus five years post-release supervision by Judge Joseph F. Cawley.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said that on July 12, 2020, Sanders was found to have illegally possessed and discharged a .22 caliber revolver outside of The Colonial on Court Street in Binghamton. He then attempted to hide the weapon.

The jury found Sanders guilty of this crime in March 2022.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Sanders fled the jurisdiction after trial but was found by the US Marshals Regional Task Force in Bayonne, NJ on June 1.

The Binghamton Police Department investigated and recovered the firearm.

The District Attorney’s Office also noted that in July 2021, James E. Durham was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon second degree and similar charges regarding the same illegal firearm. He is now serving nine years in prison for his role in the incident.

