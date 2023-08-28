Binghamton pitcher Tyler Stuart named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Tyler Stuart winds up during a baseball game against the New...
Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitcher Tyler Stuart winds up during a baseball game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced Monday that RHP Tyler Stuart has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for August 21-27.

With Ponies outfielder Agustin Ruiz being named the Eastern League (EL) Player of the Week, it is the first time this season that the Ponies have swept both awards in a single week.

Stuart pitched six shutout innings with six strikeouts and no walks on the road against New Hampshire on Wednesday night. He retired the final 12 hitters in order and only allowed two baserunners during the game. Stuart won his third Double-A game of the season and his seventh overall.

Stuart went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two outings versus New Hampshire this season. He threw 13 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts, five hits, and two walks. The Fisher Cats hit just .119 off him in two games.

The 23-year-old leads all qualified starting pitchers in Minor League Baseball with a 2.20 ERA. Across High-A and Double-A, Stuart is 7-2 with a 112-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 110.2 innings across 21 starts. Stuart is in his first season at the Double-A level. He was drafted by the Mets in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Southern Mississippi.

Stuart and Ruiz become the fifth and sixth Rumble Ponies players to earn Eastern League recognition this season. RHP Luis Moreno was named EL Pitcher of the Week for June 19-25. RHP Mike Vasil was named the EL Pitcher of the Month for May. IF José Peroza was named EL Player of the Week for May 8-14, and IF Luke Ritter was named EL Player of the Week for June 5-11.

