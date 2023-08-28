Binghamton women’s soccer loses close road game to Syracuse on Sunday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s soccer team lost a narrow 2-1 game on Sunday night on the road in Syracuse.

The Orange got the scoring started in the first half when Ashley Rauch netted a score just seven minutes into this one.

Binghamton responded with a goal from Paige Luke nine minutes later to tie it up. It was the first goal this season for the Bearcats.

In the second half, Syracuse got the game-winning goal in the 62nd minute as Kendyl Lauher gave the Orange the lead for good.

With this loss, Binghamton is still looking for their first win this season as they’re 0-3-1.

Next up, the Bearcats will host Le Moyne on Thursday at 6:07 p.m.

