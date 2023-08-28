Bits of unsettled weather before a long dry stretch

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60-65

Tuesday: 30% chance of some showers around. Long dry periods expected. High: 73-78

Tuesday Night: Rain likely. Rain could be steady to heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possible. Low: 58-63

Wednesday: 30% chance of a few showers early; 20% in the afternoon. High: 71, Low: 51

Forecast Discussion:

We’re going to see a few showers possibly linger tonight, but there will be a lot more dry real estate than wet. Lows remain in the 60s.

Tuesday remains a bit unsettled with partly sunny skies and a small chance of a couple showers or a storm. Tuesday night brings a higher chance of rain; possibly a storm or two as well. The chance of rain is around 80%.

Departing showers could linger into Wednesday morning, but most of the day looks dry, especially the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday onward into the weekend looks great! Surface high pressure dominates our forecast and an upper-level trough above that surface high will keep the tropical activity currently ongoing (Idalia and Franklin) away from our area. These storms will be kicked out to sea and pose no threat to our area.

