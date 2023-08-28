Crews investigating deadly tractor-trailer crash near Hancock

HANCOCK, NY (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer near the Town of Hancock Monday.

According to 511NY, the tractor-trailer was on fire in the eastbound lane of Route 17 between the Hancock town line and Exit 87. 511NY reported that traffic in the area has slowed down.

Specific details about the crash were not released.

12 News reached out to the Hancock Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

