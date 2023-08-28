Deputies arrest Sidney man wanted on sexual misconduct warrant

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced it arrested a Sidney, NY man who was wanted on a warrant for sexual misconduct on Monday.

The sheriff’s office noted that the warrant was out of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 14, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report to check the welfare of a man on Interstate 88 in the Town of Sidney for a man climbing on the bridge.

Deputies identified the man as Arthur Cotton, 43. The office said, upon further investigation, it was determined that he had the active arrest warrant for sexual misconduct.

He was arrested by Delaware County sheriff’s deputies and then turned over to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

