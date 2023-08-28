Dog Walking Forecast--Hank
A soggy walk
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50″) 40% High 74 (70-76) Wind SE 3-8 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Fog. 0-T” Low 58 (56-60) Wind SE Calm-5 mph
A south wind will work some moisture into the area. We’ll have a light southeast wind with showers
and thunderstorms. The chance of showers decreases tonight.
We’ll be sandwiched between fronts Tuesday and Wednesday. These fronts will give us clouds, rain
and thunderstorms.
The unsettled weather leaves just in time for the Labor Day Weekend. High pressure will give us quiet
weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend!
