Endicott has new murals as part of revitalization of Washington Avenue

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson said the village’s new murals come from the Greater Binghamton fund as a plan to revamp Washington Avenue and make it more aesthetically pleasing.

The artists of the murals were given the history of Endicott to come up with the designs while also using symbols of the different areas of Endicott.

Jackson said, there are plans to add yet another mural in Endicott. This one would go by Endicott Florist. They also plan on creating an area for people to walk through as well as to admire the artwork.

“Doing really good with the murals, the one at the back-end of 2630 Washington Ave. was done by the owner himself,” said Jackson. “We’re going to have another mural because I’ve been letting the artists stay at my house, I asked Broome County Arts Council to ‘Please, give me one more mural at Endicott Florist.’”

Mayor Jackson said she hopes with another round of funding next year, they can work to add more murals on Washington Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.