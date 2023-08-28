Endicott has new murals as part of revitalization of Washington Avenue

This is the mural on the back of the M&T Bank building on the road.
This is the mural on the back of the M&T Bank building on the road.(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson said the village’s new murals come from the Greater Binghamton fund as a plan to revamp Washington Avenue and make it more aesthetically pleasing.

The artists of the murals were given the history of Endicott to come up with the designs while also using symbols of the different areas of Endicott.

Jackson said, there are plans to add yet another mural in Endicott. This one would go by Endicott Florist. They also plan on creating an area for people to walk through as well as to admire the artwork.

“Doing really good with the murals, the one at the back-end of 2630 Washington Ave. was done by the owner himself,” said Jackson. “We’re going to have another mural because I’ve been letting the artists stay at my house, I asked Broome County Arts Council to ‘Please, give me one more mural at Endicott Florist.’”

Mayor Jackson said she hopes with another round of funding next year, they can work to add more murals on Washington Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson City woman charged with leaving scene of deadly crash
Would-be burglar shot by homeowner; 2 charged with attempted murder
One of the vendors at the Chenango County Pride Festival
Chenango County hosts first-ever Pride festival
Jimmy Sturr & his Orchestra Band performing at Polka Fest
3rd annual ‘Polka Fest’ unites community through music and dance
Jury convicts Binghamton man for dealing fentanyl

Latest News

SUNY Broome welcomes back students for Fall 2023 semester
Book ban requests reaches 21-year record, American Library Association says
Book ban requests reaches 21-year record, American Library Association says
‘VINES’ zero-energy building looking for volunteers to help unload straw for walls