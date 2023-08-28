Ithaca man missing for 100 days found in shallow grave, was murdered

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- On the 100th day since 34-year-old Thomas Rath went missing, New York State police and city officials announced Monday that he had been murdered.

According to police, 10 individuals have been arrested so far in the investigation into his and officials said that number will increase. Of those 10 people, two face second-degree murder charges, and nine face kidnapping charges.

The two charged with second-degree murder are 48-year-old Angelo Baez of Ithaca and 31-year-old Jonathon Glennon, of Ithaca. Police noted that Glenn is being held at the Androscoggin Jail in the State of Maine.

Investigators said Rath was last seen in the natural area behind Lowes in the city of Ithaca, known as the “jungle” around May 20.

On Aug. 3, Rath’s remains were located in a shallow grave in the Town of Candor on Ekroos Road.

Authorities said, based on evidence, it is believed that Rath knew the individuals involved in the kidnapping and that it was not a random act.

Over 100 interviews were conducted in an effort to locate Rath and his abductors. Investigators said the motive will be addressed in court.

This is a developing story.

