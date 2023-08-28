Johnson City woman charged with leaving scene of deadly crash

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- A Johnson City woman was charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Wayne County, Pa.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, Lisa Barnes, 41, struck and killed Franklin Pauler, whose age was not released.

On Aug. 11, Pennsylvania State Police responded to an address on Creek Drive in Clinton Township for a report of a hit-and-run crash. Police said the fleeing vehicle was described as a white Cadillac heading north on the road.

When authorities arrived, Pauler was unresponsive and suffering from severe bleeding from his head. EMS and fire crews were able to stabilize him and take him to the hospital via helicopter.

Troopers later found a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle that fled the scene and were eventually able to locate its driver on Aug. 12. Police said Barnes turned herself in and is cooperating with the investigation.

The district attorney’s office noted that the Cadillac had damages to its passenger side mirror, fender, windshield and bumper areas. The office also said Barnes told authorities that she was distracted by texting her friends about an address she was trying to find and her dog. She said she thought she had struck a mailbox.

Later on Aug. 12, the district attorney’s office said it was informed that Pauler had died from his injuries.

Bail for Barnes was set at an unsecured amount of $150,000. She is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 6.

