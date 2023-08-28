Jury convicts Binghamton man for dealing fentanyl

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that a fentanyl dealer will serve up to 12 years in prison on Friday.

The district attorney’s office said 44-year-old David M. Scalin, of Binghamton, was found guilty of possessing fentanyl with the intent to sell it. The trial lasted four days.

On Oct. 15, 2022, the New York State Police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on the side of Jeanette Road in the Town of Union. The district attorney’s office said troopers saw a 2010 Chrysler that appeared to be damaged with no one inside of it.

However, they saw what appeared to be narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside of the car. The vehicle was towed and eventually, a search warrant was issued. The troopers then removed fentanyl, cocaine and drug paraphernalia from it.

The office said Scalin was seen to be driving the car earlier in the day. The car was later impounded and when Scanlin tried to claim the car, he was taken into custody.

The district attorney’s office noted that Scanlin had a previous felony conviction in 2015 for criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

A sentencing date has not been announced.

