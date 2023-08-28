Man shot in leg, State Police investigating

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- New York State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the 600 block of Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.

Troopers responded to the area around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a male who was shot in the leg. Police said the victim was outside on the street but are not sure where the actual shooting occurred. They said he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Wilson Hospital by ambulance.

State Police did not release additional details but said an investigation into the matter is underway.

