Rumble Ponies outfielder Agustin Ruiz named Eastern League Player of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies announced Monday that outfielder Agustin Ruiz has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of August 21-27.

With Ponies RHP Tyler Stuart being voted Eastern League (EL) Pitcher of the Week, the Ponies have swept both categories in a single week for the first time this season.

During the Ponies’ five-game road series against New Hampshire, Ruiz had a line of .500/.636/1.125 with an OPS of 1.761. He ended the series with three home runs, eight RBIs, seven runs scored, and three multi-hit games in a row. Ruiz’s RBI double in the seventh inning and solo home run in the ninth inning propelled the Ponies’ 7-6 comeback victory on Thursday. Ruiz had his third three-hit game of the season on Friday.

The Mets selected Ruiz in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft and is in his sixth season playing professionally after previously being with the San Diego Padres organization. Ruiz is from Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico.

Ruiz and Stuart become the fifth and sixth Rumble Ponies players to earn Eastern League recognition this season. RHP Luis Moreno was named EL Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25. RHP Mike Vasil was named the EL Pitcher of the Month for May, IF Jose Peroza was named EL Player of the Week for May 8-14, and IF Luke Ritter was named EL Player of the Week for June 5-11.

