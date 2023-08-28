Showers are back in the Storm Track 12 Forecast
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50″) 40% High 74 (70-76) Wind SE 3-8 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Fog. 0-T” Low 58 (56-60) Wind SE Calm-5 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 30% High 76 (72-78) Wind S 3-8 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy rain tapers to showers. Fog. 0-.10″ Low 60 Wind L&V
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. 40% High 70 Low 50
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 50
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 54
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 60
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82 Low 64
A south wind will work some moisture into the area. We’ll have a light southeast wind with showers
and thunderstorms. The chance of showers decreases tonight.
We’ll be sandwiched between fronts Tuesday and Wednesday. These fronts will give us clouds, rain
and thunderstorms.
The unsettled weather leaves just in time for the Labor Day Weekend. High pressure will give us quiet
weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend!
