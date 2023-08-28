Showers are back in the Storm Track 12 Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50″) 40% High 74 (70-76) Wind SE 3-8 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Fog. 0-T” Low 58 (56-60) Wind SE Calm-5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 30% High 76 (72-78) Wind S 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy rain tapers to showers. Fog. 0-.10″ Low 60 Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. 40% High 70 Low 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82 Low 64

A south wind will work some moisture into the area. We’ll have a light southeast wind with showers

and thunderstorms. The chance of showers decreases tonight.

We’ll be sandwiched between fronts Tuesday and Wednesday. These fronts will give us clouds, rain

and thunderstorms.

The unsettled weather leaves just in time for the Labor Day Weekend. High pressure will give us quiet

weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend!

