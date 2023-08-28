Showers are back in the Storm Track 12 Forecast

wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50″) 40% High 74 (70-76) Wind SE 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Fog. 0-T” Low 58 (56-60) Wind SE Calm-5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, thunderstorms. 0-.10″ 30% High 76 (72-78) Wind S 3-8 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy rain tapers to showers. Fog. 0-.10″ Low 60 Wind L&V

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. 40% High 70 Low 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70 Low 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 74 Low 54

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 78 Low 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82 Low 64

A south wind will work some moisture into the area. We’ll have a light southeast wind with showers

and thunderstorms. The chance of showers decreases tonight.

We’ll be sandwiched between fronts Tuesday and Wednesday. These fronts will give us clouds, rain

and thunderstorms.

The unsettled weather leaves just in time for the Labor Day Weekend. High pressure will give us quiet

weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Would-be burglar shot by homeowner; 2 charged with attempted murder
One of the vendors at the Chenango County Pride Festival
Chenango County hosts first-ever Pride festival
Police arrest North Carolina fugitive at Binghamton address
Contribution gives millions to Binghamton University for faculty research
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Cloudy with a few showers Monday
Cloudy with a few showers Monday
Cloudy with a few showers Monday
wbng
A pleasant end to the weekend